Indian shares rise as financials rally on easing banking crisis fears

Reuters
Mar 21, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.70% higher at 17,107.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.77% to 58,074.68 in their biggest one-day gains since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10.

Many of the big and stable banks were and are in a position to ride out the higher interest rate regime without collapsing like SVB. (Source: Bloomberg)

Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday, as financials stocks rallied following a raft of measures to stabilise the global banking sector provided temporary relief.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced with the high-weightage financials rallying nearly 1.5%.

The rise in domestic equities follows an uptick in global markets as concerns over the banking crisis eased after UBS' state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse, but worries of contagion in global banking remain, analysts said.