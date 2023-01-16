 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian shares fall as foreign outflows persist, oil weighs

Reuters
Jan 16, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.34% lower at 17,894.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.28% to 60,092.97. Both benchmarks had risen more than 0.5% earlier in the session.

Oil

Indian shares ended lower in a volatile session on Monday, weighed down by continued foreign investor selling and higher oil prices, which offset healthy earnings from HDFC Bank.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with heavyweight financials falling 0.75% and metals losing 1.32%.

The reversal in the broader market almost mirrored the downturn in financials, which surrendered intraday gains, as did HDFC Bank despite a better-than-expected quarterly report. The stock of the country's largest private lender closed nearly 1% lower.

The broader weakness was due to foreign selling in Indian equities given their high valuations relative to markets such as China and Taiwan, where allocations were lowered earlier due to COVID curbs, three analysts said.

"The volatility in the markets will continue in the near term due to extended selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPI)," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research (retail) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.