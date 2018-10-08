App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee slips 27 paise at 74.04 per dollar

Rupee is expected to remain under pressure weighed by a further rise in long-term US Treasuries following non-farm payroll data, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian rupee is trading lower by 28 paise at around 74.05 per dollar.

It opened lower at 73.95 per dollar versus Friday's close 73.77.

Rupee touched a record low of 74.22 per dollar on Friday after central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent but changed the stance from Neutral to Calibrated Tightening.

Rupee is expected to remain under pressure weighed by a further rise in long-term US Treasuries following non-farm payroll data. RBI held interest rates unchanged on Friday, condemning the rupee to a record low and surprising the street which had expected a rate rise to counter inflationary pressures arising from the weak currency and high oil prices, but they changed their stance from “Neutral” to “Calibrated tightening, according to Motilal Oswal.

US Treasuries tumbled for the third day after mixed US jobs data which showed that the unemployment rate declined to a 48-year low of 3.7% while the headline number of 134,000 job additions missed expectations. Average hourly earnings rose by 2.8% on year, in line with projections. The euro and sterling rose after the European Union’s top negotiator said an agreement for Britain to leave the economic bloc might be reached in the coming weeks. US banks will be closed in observance of Columbus Day, it added.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 04:35 pm

tags #Rupee

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.