Indian rupee hits record low of 70.81 per dollar

After a marginal gap down opening the Indian rupee touched a record low of 70.81 per dollar.

It has opened marginally lower at 70.63 per dollar versus previous close 70.59.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at a historic low of 70.59 after it plunged to all-time low of 70.65 on the back month-end dollar demand from importers and foreign capital outflows.

Yesterday rupee posted a biggest single session decline against US dollar since August 13, 2018.

The rupee has fallen by 10 percent this year so far - making it the worst-performing currency in Asia.