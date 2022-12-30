 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian rupee ends 2022 as worst-performing Asian currency

Reuters
Dec 30, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

The rupee was also a victim of a rally in oil prices sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which pushed India's current account deficit to a record high in the September quarter in absolute terms.

The Indian rupee ended 2022 as the worst-performing Asian currency with a fall of 11.3%, its biggest annual decline since 2013, as the dollar rocketed on the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy stance to tame inflation.

The rupee finished the year at 82.72 to the U.S. currency, down from 74.33 at the end of 2021, while the dollar index was headed for its biggest yearly gain since 2015.

 

The rupee was also a victim of a rally in oil prices sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which pushed India's current account deficit to a record high in the September quarter in absolute terms.

Heading into 2023, market participants believe the rupee would trade with an appreciation bias, finding relief from easing commodity prices and hopeful of foreign investors continuing to buy Indian equities.

"The Fed could keep rates higher for longer than anticipated and if the slowdown in developed economies turns into a prolonged recession, India's exports could be hit severely, which are two key risks for the rupee," said Raj Deepak Singh, head of derivatives research at ICICI Securities.