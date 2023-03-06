 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian retail industry to reach $2 trillion by 2032: Reliance Retail Director Subramaniam V

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

Talking about the unorganised retail segment, Subramaniam said it is highly fragmented and lacks modern day infrastructure and technology due to smaller volume and financial resources.

The Indian retail market is one of the fastest growing in the world and is expected to reach USD 2 trillion by 2032, according to Reliance Retail Director Subramaniam V.

The Indian retail market is estimated at USD 844 billion in 2022 with the unorganised retail market contributing around 87 per cent of the share, he said.

"The retail market is projected to grow at 10 per cent annually to reach a whopping 2 trillion by 2032 making it the fastest growing retail market of the world," Subramaniam said at an event organised by industry body FICCI here.

