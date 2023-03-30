 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian residential demand increased by 14.2 percent between January and March: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

While Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Noida saw a dip in demand, several cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad witnessed a fall in the supply of new inventory.

The report also observed that while the pan-India residential supply increased 1.9 percent YoY, it recorded a marginal decline of 0.9 percent QoQ as new project launches slowed down, and the focus shifted to selling existing inventory.

India’s residential demand increased 14.2 percent and supply grew 1.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) between January and March, a report said.

After recording a marginal decline of 2.5 percent last quarter, pan-India residential demand (searches) increased 3.2 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) with Ahmedabad (21.4percent), Bengaluru (10.3 percent) and Pune (7 percent) leading the list, according to Magicbricks’ PropIndex Report for January-March 2023.

According to the report, Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Noida saw a drop in demand between January and March while Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi saw a dip in the supply of new inventory.

