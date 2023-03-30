Indian residential demand increased by 14.2 percent between January and March: Report

India’s residential demand increased 14.2 percent and supply grew 1.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) between January and March, a report said.

After recording a marginal decline of 2.5 percent last quarter, pan-India residential demand (searches) increased 3.2 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) with Ahmedabad (21.4percent), Bengaluru (10.3 percent) and Pune (7 percent) leading the list, according to Magicbricks’ PropIndex Report for January-March 2023.

According to the report, Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Noida saw a drop in demand between January and March while Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi saw a dip in the supply of new inventory.

The report also observed that while the pan-India residential supply increased 1.9 percent YoY, it recorded a marginal decline of 0.9 percent QoQ as new project launches slowed down, and the focus shifted to selling existing inventory.

Moneycontrol News