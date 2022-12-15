English
    Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency to lend Rs 4,444 crore to SJVN Green Energy

    December 15, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Thursday said that it has inked a loan pact with SJVN Green Energy for financing Rs 4,444.71 crore for the latter's 1,000MW solar power project at Bikaner in Rajasthan.

    "Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd signed a historic loan agreement for Rs 4,444.71 crore with SJVN Green Energy (SGEL), a subsidiary of SJVN Ltd, today for a 1,000 MW solar power project at Bikaner, Rajasthan," an IREDA statement said.

    Pradipta Kumar Roy, DGM (IREDA), and SL Sharma, CEO (SGEL), signed the loan agreement in the presence of Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, and Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN, at the corporate office of IREDA.

    Das said in the statement, "We are pleased to sanction IREDA's highest loan amount to SGEL for the development of a 1,000 MW solar project. We will be able to support the Government of India to achieve its target of 50 percent share of energy from non-fossil fuels by 2030 through this kind of cooperation. Also, this partnership will encourage green investment and generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities."

    The IREDA-funded project will connect to 400/220 KV substation Bikaner-II (near Bikaner). SJVN has bagged the project through the tender floated by IREDA under the CPSU Phase-II (Tranche III) Scheme for the development of a grid-connected solar PV power project through a competitive bidding process based on VGF (viability gap funding) support.
    PTI
