 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency eyes 18% rise in revenues in FY23

PTI
Jan 20, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST

The government has also set various performance-related key parameters, such as return on net worth, return on capital employed, NPA (bad loans) to total loans, asset turnover ratio and earnings per share, etc.

IREDA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for the annual performance target for 2022-23, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a statement.(Representative image)

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) is targetting an 18 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,361 crore this fiscal.

IREDA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for the annual performance target for 2022-23, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a statement.

The MOU was signed by Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, New & Renewable Energy Secretary and Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA, on Friday.

Under the MoU, a target of Rs 3,361 crores for revenue from the operation is set, which is about 18 per cent higher than the previous year's achievement (2021-22), the statement said.

The government has also set various performance-related key parameters, such as return on net worth, return on capital employed, NPA (bad loans) to total loans, asset turnover ratio and earnings per share, etc.

Das highlighted that the IREDA has been delivering exemplary performances for the previous two financial years and is fully geared to meet these targets.