English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Indian refiner HPCL buys rare Russian Urals crude: Report

    The purchase came after the country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp bought 3 million barrels of the same Russian grade this week.

    Reuters
    March 17, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
    HPCL

    HPCL

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    India's state refiner, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, has made a rare purchase of 2 million barrels of Russian Urals crude for loading in May, trade sources said on Thursday.

    The cargo was sold by European trader Vitol, they said.

    The companies typically do not comment on commercial deals.

    The purchase came after the country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp bought 3 million barrels of the same Russian grade this week.

    Western sanctions on Russia have prompted many companies and countries to shun its oil, depressing Russian crude to record discount levels.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd. #HPCL #Russia #Russian Urals crude
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 09:24 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.