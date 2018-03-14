Indian realty sector mkt to reach $180 bn

India's real estate sector is projected to reach USD 180 billion by 2020 from USD 126 billion in 2015, according to a joint report by CREDAI and JLL.

Investment inflows in the housing sector since 2014 have been Rs 59,000 crore, about 47 percent of the total invested money in real estate, it said.

The report also said that the contribution of the residential segment to the GDP would almost double to 11 percent by 2020.

Released today at CREDAI Conclave 2018, the report traces 7 trends that will change the way real estate business will happen in the future in India.

"The Indian Real Estate Sector is projected to reach a market size of USD 180 billion by 2020, a sharp rise from USD 126 billion in 2015," the report said.

JLL also projected that the housing sector's contribution to the Indian GDP is expected to almost double to more than 11% by 2020 up from estimated 5-6 percent.

Regulatory reforms, steady demand generated through rapid urbanisation, rising household income and the emergence of affordable and nuclear housing are some of the key drivers of growth for the sector, the report said.

Listing the seven trends that would transform the real estate sector, JLL said the new law RERA is expected to consolidate the Indian Real Estate industry with elimination of unscrupulous developers.

Sales figures are projected to improve with RERA bound to rebuild the trust deficit between buyers and developers, it said.

On GST, the report said it would lead to cost savings of 3-4 percent.

Prices would continue to remain dependent on demand and supply dynamics within micro-markets.

Apart from eight major cities, JLL said that cities like Nagpur, Kochi, Chandigarh and Patna could be growth centres.

The recent relaxation in the FDI has provided a huge boost to investment in the industry.

"Private equity and debt investments in real estate increased by 12 percent year-on-year across 79 transactions in 2017," the report said, adding that affordable housing and warehousing segments would attract huge investment going forward.

The affordable housing segment, which has been granted infrastructure status, would create avenues for developers.