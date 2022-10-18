Indian Railways to run 211 special train services this festive season

The Indian Railways has started operations of 2,561 trips on 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja or October 30 this year, in view of extra rush during the festive season including Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Ministry of Railways said in a press release.

The Special trains will connect major destinations throughout the country via railway routes such as Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar, and Amritsar, among others.

Indian Railways has notified additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during this festive season, while 179 special services were notified earlier.

Due to the extra passenger travel expected due to the festival season, the Indian Railways has also put out an advisory to ensure the safety of its passengers.

As per the advisory, passengers are not allowed to carry any flammable items on the train. A comprehensive list of the prohibited items has also been issued. Those who fail to adhere to these restrictions are also likely to serve jail time or pay a heft fine.

The West Central Railway also recently tweeted that carrying firecrackers, petrol, diesel or any other inflammable items can put the lives of passengers at risk and will hence be prohibited. Apart from these, there is also a ban on carrying a stove or a gas oven on the train. Carrying any of the aforementioned goods is a punishable offence.

Passengers are also not allowed to light cigarettes in the compartment or anywhere inside the train. Under Sections 164 and 165 of the Railway Act 1989, if a passenger is found travelling in a train with inflammable items like firecrackers, stoves, gas, and petrol, then a fine of Rs 1,000 can be imposed on them. Apart from this, the passenger can also be jailed for three years.