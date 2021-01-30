MARKET NEWS

Indian Railways to restart e-catering services on February 1; here's how to order meals via 'Food on Track' app

The service will be made available initially in New Delhi, Howrah, Patna, Vijayawada and Ernakulam.

Moneycontrol News
January 30, 2021 / 07:39 PM IST

From February 1, passengers who travel by train on select routes will be able to enjoy hot food during their journey as Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to resume the service.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, IRCTC, which serves as the catering arm of the Indian railways, will now restart its e-catering services at 62 stations in the first phase.

The facility was first shut down by IRCTC on March 22 due to COVID-19 guidelines and the subsequent lockdown.

This is how you can go about ordering hot food:

-Passengers can order food via the ‘Food on Track’ app, which is the e-catering service. It is available for download on Google App Store and Play Store.

-Alternatively,  can also avail the e-catering services by logging into https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in/. However, on the site, you have to enter your PNR.

-Once a passenger selects the station where the order needs to be placed,  a menu will open with the prices, from where passengers will have to choose the vendor and select the food items to be booked.

The service will be made available in New Delhi, Howrah, Patna, Vijayawada and Ernakulam, as they are the stations that have been chosen for the first phase of resuming the service.
