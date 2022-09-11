English
    Indian Railways revenue up 38% to Rs 95,486.58 crore till August-end

    The revenue from passenger traffic was Rs 25,276.54 crore, an increase of Rs 13,574.44 crore (116 per cent) year-on-year.

    PTI
    September 11, 2022 / 07:53 PM IST
    Representative image

    The overall revenue of Indian Railways at the end of August 2022 was Rs 95,486.58 crore, showing an increase of Rs 26,271.29 crore or 38 per cent over the corresponding period of last year, an official statement said on Sunday.

    Passenger traffic also increased compared to last year in both the segments -- reserved and unreserved. The growth from the long distance reserved mail express trains has been sharper than the same in passenger and suburban trains, the Railways said. The other coaching revenue stood at Rs 2,437.42 crore, higher by Rs 811.82 crore (50 per cent) over the corresponding period of last year.

    This is being fuelled by robust growth in the parcel segment of Indian Railways, the statement added. Goods revenue climbed by Rs 10,780.03 crore (or 20 per cent) to Rs 65,505.02 crore till August-end this year.

    This has been achieved through incremental loading of more than 58 MT and 18 per cent growth in the net tonne-kilometers (NTKMs) during the period. Food grains, fertiliser, cement, mineral oil, container traffic and balance other goods segments have been important contributors in this growth, in addition to the coal transportation. The sundry revenue was Rs 2,267.60 crore, showing an increase of Rs 1105 crore or 95 per cent over the corresponding period of last year, it added.

    Railways' total revenue during the entire last fiscal (2021-22) stood at Rs 1,91,278.29 crore.
    PTI
    Tags: #Indian Railways #Passenger traffic #revenue
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 07:53 pm
