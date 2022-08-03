Indian Railways records best ever July monthly freight loading of 122.14 MT in July 2022

Representative image

Indian Railways (IR) announced on August 3 that its best-ever July monthly freight loading on July 22 was 122.14 MT. The July loading increase was 9.3 MT, an increase of 8.25 percent over the previous greatest July results attained in 2021. With this, Indian Railways has seen the best monthly freight loading for 23 consecutive months.

The Railways has also reported that it has loaded an additional 11.54 MT of coal, 1.22 MT of balance other commodities, 0.56 MT of cement and clinker, 0.47 MT of POL, and 0.56 MT of containers.

Additionally, it is stated that the expansion in automotive loading has been another highlight of the freight business in FY 2022-23. As of the end of July 1698 rakes had been loaded in FY 2022-23, up from 994 rakes at the same time the previous year, a 71 percent increase.

The total amount of freight loaded from 1 April 2022 to 31 July 2022 was 501.53 MT, up from 452.13 MT attained in 2021–2022—a loading increase of 49.40 MT and an increase of 10.92% over the same period last year.

Net tonne kilometres (NTKMs) for freight climbed from 63.3 billion on July 21 to 75 billion on July 22, an increase of 18.38 percent. The total NTKMs over the first four months have likewise increased by 19.46%.

The Railways also said one of the important aspects of the freight performance in July has been the Indian Railways' ongoing efforts to boost the supply of coal to power plants in close conjunction with the Ministry of Power and Coal. With 47.98 MT of coal transferred to powerhouses in July as opposed to 34.74 MT in July of last year, a surge of 38% was seen in the loading of coal (both domestic and imported) to powerhouses.