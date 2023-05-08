Indian Railways record monthly freight loading of 126.46 MT for April 2023

Indian Railways achieved loading of 6.74 MT Containers, 5.64 MT Steel, 5.11 MT Food grains, 4.05 MT Mineral Oil and 3.90 MT in Fertilizers.

Indian Railways (IR) has recorded Monthly freight loading of 126.46 MT in April 2023.

The incremental loading in the month of April has been 4.25 MT , a growth of 3.5 percent over the April figures achieved in 2022, according to a government press release.

Freight revenue in April is Rs 13,893 crore as compared to Rs 13,011 in April 2022, which is a growth of 7 percent.

IR has achieved a loading of 62.39 MT in Coal in April 2023 as compared to 58.35 MT in April 2022, followed by 14.49 MT in Iron ore, 12.60MT in Cement, 9.03 MT in Balance other goods.

IR also achieved loading of 6.74 MT Containers, 5.64 MT Steel, 5.11 MT Food grains, 4.05 MT Mineral Oil and 3.90 MT in Fertilizers.

Also Read | Indian Railways plans to operate 600 trains daily to transport 75 MT of coal in June