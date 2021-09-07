Indian Railways plans to resume scheduled trains as COVID threat ebbs

Representative Image

The Indian Railways plans to resume normal services of passenger trains in a phased manner this month as states have withdrawn lockdown restrictions and demand is rising, top government officials told Moneycontrol.

“Though we have introduced special trains to meet immediate requirements, restarting unreserved passenger trains is under consideration,” a railway official said.

He said the decision follows requests from many states to resume normal operations and demand from passengers.

"The restart of commercial scheduled passenger trains will first start in states where demand is the highest, including Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu," the official said, adding that the COVID-19 situation in states will also be considered before restarting commercial scheduled passenger trains.

The Indian Railways is also working on a slew of measures including allowing unreserved passengers to book tickets on platforms, restarting the use of monthly seasonal tickets, and announcing offers for passengers to travel during the upcoming festival season, in order to push bookings to the pre-COVID numbers, a railway official said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Indian Railways last week granted permission to passengers to travel with monthly seasonal tickets. This service was closed due to the pandemic and is now all set to resume it for its commuters.

In July, the national carrier had announced that it had extended the discount scheme on booking train tickets through Unified Payments Interface/Bharat Interface for Money at railway counters for another year till 12 June next year.

It has also tied up with the State Bank of India to launch a co-branded credit card that offers customers further discounts on train bookings.

It is also planning bundled tour packages to promote sales. It has already launched the ‘Matarani Rajdhani Package’ from Delhi to the Vaishnaodevi Shrine daily from July 18 and is looking at other packages for the upcoming festival season.

The Indian Railways has been operating special trains since the outbreak of COVID-19 and has increased or decreased the frequency of these trains based on the demand scenario.

Another official said the Indian Railways is currently running around 2,500 mail and express trains and 1,500 passenger trains across the country, which is about 75 percent of the pre-pandemic capacity.

The second official also said that the Indian Railways' passenger occupancy has reached its highest ever level in August and has reached nearly 80 percent of pre-COVID-19 traffic.

Ticket bookings of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp Ltd (IRCTCL) have risen to around 11,00,000 daily bookings after having fallen to around 500,000 tickets per day in May, the official said.

The Indian Railways sells around 90 percent of its tickets through the IRCTC. The Indian railways on an average sold about 14,00,000 lakh tickets daily before the outbreak of COVID-19.

The national carrier is looking to incentivise the use of its services to recoup some of the losses it incurred due to the pandemic, and lockdowns imposed to control the spread of the virus. Indian Railways had reported a nearly Rs 32,768.97 crore fall in revenues from passenger operations in 2020-21 compared to 2019-20.