Indian Railways may start hiring younger candidates, hold common exams

Representative image

The Indian Railways may reform its recruitment process by conducting common entrance tests and hiring younger candidates as it seeks talent with the skill sets needed in a changing technological environment.

The recruitment model may resemble those of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology if the Indian Railways accepts the recent recommendations in a report titled ‘Rationalisation of Government Bodies Proposal for Ministry of Railways’ authored by Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic advisor in the finance ministry.

The report is currently being discussed within the Indian Railways.

One proposal is to induct candidates at a younger age and impart practical knowledge to them as the Indian Railways undergoes technological transformation. In the NDA and IIST, students are selected after Class 12 and subsequently absorbed in the defence forces and the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Sanyal suggests that students who have completed Class 12 should be shortlisted through a separate exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and offered structured degree and diploma courses that are tailor-made for the rail transport sector.

This would be a change from the current recruitment process, where engineering graduates and other graduates enter the railway services after qualifying through the Indian Engineering Services or Civil Services entrance exams conducted by the UPSC. The Indian Railways employs about 1.2 million employees.

Apprentice route

The Indian Railways is on the brink of making huge technological leaps in the areas of high-speed passenger travel, metro systems and freight services, according to the report. This would need transformational changes in the technology of engines, wagons, coaches, tracks, signalling and operations, and the skill sets needed to operate them.

The current practice of hiring graduates from regular academic institutions and retraining them in the domain of railway-specific technology is a drain on resources and delays the induction of specialised training and skills to candidates, according to the report.

Sanyal makes a case for reintroducing the apprenticeship scheme, which involves hands-on training in the specialised field of technology used in the railways at a young age.

“Hands-on domain-related training is good for all sectors and all levels. It is like doctors doing residency,” said Niraj Kumar, former executive director (training and manpower planning) of the Railway Board.

Until 2015, the Indian Railways used to select a pool of its mechanical engineers for top-level services through the Special Class Railway Apprentice (SCRA) course conducted in Jamalpur in Bihar.

“What was good for the mechanical department should be good for all departments,” said Kumar, referring to the achievements of the Jamalpur engineers in the railways.

He added that historically, the railways drew apprentices at various levels – for officers in its mechanical department it chose candidates who had completed Class 12, for supervisory staff it needed Class 10 qualification, and at the artisan level, it chose from a set of candidates who had passed class 8.

“The apprenticeship schemes worked well. The railways ensured good quality of training as they looked at apprentices as a future resource and the apprentices took the training seriously as they looked at future employment in it. However, at various points in time, these schemes were abandoned,” said Kumar.

However, a railway official said recruits from the SCRA and Group A Services (UPSC) had to undergo the same training.

“This led to tension as one set of engineers qualify from SCRA, Jamalpur, and another set who qualified through Group A (UPSC) Engineering Services Exams or Civil Service exams vied for the same plum posts,” the railway official said.

Sanyal’s report is silent on whether the recruitment of railway officials through UPSC’s Engineering Services and Civil Services exam will continue.

Recruitment exams

On recruitment exams for the Indian Railways, the Sanyal report proposes that the 21 Railway Recruitment Boards be subsumed under the National Testing Agency, which conducts common entrance exams for higher educational courses such as engineering, medicine and management. The railways may conduct exams through the NTA, suggests the report.

At present, the Indian Railways, which is the single largest government employer, has its own set of recruiting bodies in the form of RRBs.

Questioning the proposed move to dismantle a well-functioning mechanism, Angaraj Mohan, former principal executive director – recruitment, Railway Board, said, “It was generally agreed in the Department of Personnel and Training meetings that besides UPSC, Indian Railways had the most robust method of recruitment which was producing results.”

The Railway Recruitment Control Board had conducted a series of examinations from 2018 to 2020 in which over 20 million candidates appeared and almost 300,000 candidates were empanelled for various posts.

“A monolithic structure has never been able to work efficiently for long. NTA is a new organisation. It has already started creaking. A recent joint entrance examination, which reportedly came under the CBI scanner when solved questions were displayed on computers, is a case in point,” a second former official pointed out.

Mohan revealed that the success of the RRBs had guided recent deliberations on setting up a National Recruitment Agency to conduct preliminary common entrance tests for government jobs. This agency is yet to start conducting exams.

Centralised training

The report makes a case for bringing all railway training institutes under the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), which will be made a Central University and may be included as an Institute of National Importance.

This institute would focus on providing world-class education in transport, logistics and supply-chain management, developing highly skilled personnel within the sector, and undertaking research and development.

The railway ministry and public sector units will hold the first right of recruiting students from this institute, it said, much like ISRO’s arrangement with IIST.

The report also called for integrating seven central training institutes with NRTI to reduce costs. These training institutes cater to streams such as civil engineering, electrical engineering, signal engineering and telecommunications, transport management, financial management and the National Academy of Indian Railways.

It said the 130 zonal railway training institutes should be slashed to one per zone. The railways has 17 zones including the Kolkata Metro. These institutes may be opened to all for training, a shift from the present trend of limiting the course to railway officials.