App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Railways may require 17 lakh tonne rails in FY20, SAIL to supply 13.5 lakh tonne

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said for 2019-20, Railways has indicated a requirement of around 17 lakh tonne of rails for track renewal and capacity augmentation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Indian Railways will require around 17 lakh tonne of rails in the current financial year and steel PSU SAIL has committed to supply 13.5 lakh tonne, Parliament was informed Monday.

In a reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said for 2019-20, Railways has indicated a requirement of around 17 lakh tonne of rails for track renewal and capacity augmentation.

Against this demand, SAIL has committed to supply 13.5 lakh tonne, he added.

Close

SAIL, under the steel ministry, is the country's largest steel making company and as per an agreement, it supplies rails to Indian Railways from its Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh.

related news

Pradhan further said as part of the modernisation and expansion plan of SAIL, a 1.2 MTPA universal rail mill has been installed at Bhilai plant to enhance the manufacturing capabilities of rails to cope with the increasing demand of Railways.

SAIL has been supplying less rails against the order placed by the Railways for the last four financial years.

In 2018-19, SAIL supplied 9.68 lakh tonne rails as against the demand of 14 lakh tonne. In the previous year, the PSU supplied 8.74 LT as against the demand of 11.45 LT.

During 2016-17, SAIL supplied 6.20 lakh tonne as against the requirement of 10.05 lakh tonne. In the preceding fiscal, the steel maker supplied 6.46 lakh tonne against the order of 8.12 lakh tonne.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #Business #India #Indian Railways #SAIL

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.