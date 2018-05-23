App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 23, 2018 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Railways may invest Rs 1,000 crore for 11 new Rail Neer bottling plants

At the moment, IRCTC produces around 6 lakh litres of the branded bottled water a day across its seven bottling plants.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian Railways may invest around Rs 1,000 crore to more than double its capacity to produce drinking water under the Rail Neer brand, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The Rail Neer brand is owned and managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of Indian Railways. At the moment, IRCTC produces around 6 lakh litres of the branded bottled water  a day across its seven bottling plants.

Indian Railways is now planning to build 11 more plants across the country on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, the report stated, citing a senior railway ministry official.  Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"With these new plants, we will be able to fulfil about 85 percent of the current demand of 16 lakh litres a day," the official told the newspaper. "The annual demand for bottled water in railway premises across the country is around Rs 600 crore and growing more than 10 percent per annum."

related news

The new plants will reportedly be built in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bhusawal, Guwahati, Jabalpur, Kota, Nangal, Ranchi, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. The land required for them will be provided by Railways, either on its own or through a memorandum of understanding with the respective state government.

The tenders for the proposed plants will be awarded by the end of this year, the official reportedly said.

The Rail Neer brand has a captive market of more than 7,000 railway stations across the country and is available on more than 1,000 trains. In FY18, it contributed around Rs 170 crore or 11 percent of IRCTC’s revenue.

tags #Business #India #Indian Railways

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.