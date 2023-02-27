 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Indian Railways may again push the deadline for 100 Vande Bharat trains

Yaruqhullah Khan
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

Industry players have asked for more time to set up facilities for the manufacture of steel and aluminium-body trains.

These AC 3-tier Economy Class coaches will be attached in various mail and express trains.

The Indian Railways is once again considering pushing back the deadline for the second tender for 100 aluminium-body Vande Bharat trains, after only two companies bid for the first tender, also for the manufacture of 100 such trains.

"Industry players have asked for some more time to set up manufacturing facilities for steel and aluminium coaches. So the tender may be pushed back by a quarter," an official aware of the ongoing discussions said.

At the moment, the deadline for submitting bids for the second tender to manufacture 100 aluminium trains is April 23.

Another official added that in order to get the best price, competition was essential. The official also said that in order to ensure timely production of the trains, the order for the second tender will be distributed among multiple players.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show