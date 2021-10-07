Indian Railways looking to restart normal train operations to West Bengal ahead of festival season: Railway Board chairman

The Indian Railways is looking to restart normal train operations to West Bengal ahead of the occasion of Durga Puja, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said at a press conference on October 6.

Sharma said that in order to meet the rising demand from travelers ahead of the festival season of Durga Puja and Dussehra the Indian railways is working on a plan to restart suburban local trains and state trains in Kolkata and West Bengal.

As part of its plan the Indian Railways has launched two more trains on the occasion of Durga Puja. The new trains will run between Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri and Howrah-New Jalpaiguri.

The date of booking for the puja special trains will be notified.

The festival season will commence with Navratri starting in October and Durga Puja being celebrated during the same time. Following that Dussehra will fall on October 15 and Diwali on November 4.

Sharma further said that following the disruption caused due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Indian Railways has now restarted suburban local train services in Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad now and normal services have been started in these cities.

The Indian Railways had halted most of its normal train operations--both sub-urban and inter-state following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic is now fading away the Indian Railways is looking to restart normal train operations across India.