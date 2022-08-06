English
    Indian Railways lists 1,253 stations for revamp under Adarsh Scheme in 2022-23

    The Minister made the announcement while giving a written reply to a query of BJP MP Narhari Amin.

    August 06, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that as many as 1,253 Railway stations across the country had been identified for development, out of which 1,215 stations have so far been developed and the rests are set to be developed under the Adarsh Station Scheme by 2022-23, news agency ANI reported.

    The minister made the announcement in a written reply to a query of BJP MP Narhari Amin.

    "The Ministry of Railways has formulated various schemes like Model, Modern and Adarsh Station Scheme for the upgradation and beautification of stations on the Indian Railways," Vaishnaw said.

    Railway stations are being upgraded and beautified based on identified need of providing better enhanced passenger amenities at stations, he said.

    The Monsoon session of Parliament began on July 18 and is likely to continue till August 13.
