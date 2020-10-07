172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|indian-railways-irctc-now-book-train-tickets-on-the-amazon-app-5933221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Railways: Now book train tickets on the Amazon App

Indian Railways: As an introductory offer, Amazon is offering discounts for IRCTC train ticket bookings on Amazon Pay.

Moneycontrol News

Amazon has partnered with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to offer train ticket bookings, the company said.

The facility will be available through Amazon’s payments arm Amazon Pay.

Pasasengers will be able to check seat, access quota across all train classes on the Amazon app. It will also offer live checking on PNR status, book as well as cancel tickets booked on Amazon and also customers who have used Amazon Pay balance to buy tickets, will get instant refunds from the company against ticket cancellation.

“Last year, we launched flights, and bus ticket booking on Amazon. With the facility to book reserved train tickets on our platform, we are enabling travel across any mode preferred by customers. Over the course of time, the Amazon app has become the one stop destination for shopping and payment of several other use cases,” said Vikas Bansal, director, Amazon Pay.

Customers can use their Amazon Pay balance or Amazon Pay ICICI credit card or any other digital payment methods for an easy checkout experience. As an introductory offer, Amazon is offering discounts for ticket bookings on the platform as well.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 12:56 pm

