Indian Railways begins 80 new passenger trains; Here's all you need to know

Indian Railways has started 80 new passenger trains beginning September 12. Reservations for these trains began on September 10, it said.

There are currently 230 passenger trains run by Indian Railways and these 80 will be in addition to those, Indian Railways said, adding, these are basically 40 pair of new trains running to-and-fro making it a total of 80 new trains.

Railways said, "These trains will be in addition to the existing 30 special Rajdhani type trains started from May 12, 2020 and 200 Special Mail Express trains introduced June 1, 2020 (total 230 trains).

Given COVID-19 restrictions and unlock guidelines, the timings of these trains will be like regular trains but their stoppages will be restricted.

Here's the full list of trains started by Indian Railways:

Nanda Devi Express:

Kota to Dehradun (Daily)

Jabalpur to Ajmer (Daily)

Prayagraj to Jaipur (Daily)

Humsafar Express:

Gorakhpur to Delhi (Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun)

Vande Bharat Express:

Varanasi to New Delhi (Except Mon, Thu)

Shatabdi Express:

Lucknow to New Delhi (Daily)