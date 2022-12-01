Indian Railways' freight earnings up 16% YoY to Rs 1,05,905 crore so far this fiscal

The earnings of Indian Railways from freight loading operations have crossed the Rs 1,05,905 crore mark so far this fiscal, which is around 16 percent higher as compared to the total freight earnings in the financial year 2021-22.

"On mission mode, Indian Railways' Freight loading for the first eight months of this financial year 2022-23 crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period," the Ministry of Railways said in a release.

"Railways have earned Rs 105905 crore from April to November 2022 against Rs 91127 crore over last year," the statement added.

On a cumulative basis from April to November 2022, a freight loading of 978.72 metric tonnes (MT) has been achieved, as against last year’s loading of 903.16 MT. This marks an improvement of about 8 percent.

Sharing the monthly figures, the Railways said an originating freight loading of 123.9 MT was achieved in November 2022, which was 5 percent higher as compared to 116.96 MT recorded in November 2021.

In terms of revenue, the growth last month was about 11 percent. The Railways said it recorded a freight revenue of Rs 13,560 crore in November 2022, as compared to Rs 12,206 crore clocked in the corresponding month last year.

Following the mantra, 'Hungry For Cargo', Indian Railways has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices, the ministry said in its statement. "The customer-centric approach and work of business development units backed up by agile policy-making helped Railways towards this landmark achievement," it added.

Moneycontrol News

