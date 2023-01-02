Indian Railways' earnings from freight loading rise 16% to Rs 1,20,478 crore until December in FY2022-23

The Indian Railways' earnings from freight loading for the first nine months of financial year 2022-23 have surpassed those of the same period last year, the ministry of railways said on January 2.

On a cumulative basis, from April to December 2022, freight loading of 1,109.38 metric tonnes has been achieved, as against loading of 1,029.96 metric tonnes during the same period last year. This marks an improvement of 8 percent.

The earnings of Indian Railways from freight loading operations are Rs 1,20,478 crore so far this fiscal, which is around 16 percent higher as compared to the total freight earnings of Rs 1,04,040 crore during the same period in financial year 2021-22.

Sharing the monthly figures, the Railways said an originating freight loading of 130.66 metric tonnes was achieved in December 2022, which was 3 percent higher as compared to 126.8 metric tonnes recorded in December 2021.

In terms of revenue, the growth last month was about 13 percent. The Railways said it recorded a freight revenue of Rs 14,573 crore in December 2022, as compared to Rs 12,914 crore clocked in the corresponding month last year.

The ministry said it has followed 'Hungry For Cargo' mantra and the rise in freight loading seen in 2022-23 was mainly on the back of sustained efforts made by the railways to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices.

"The customer-centric approach and work of business development units backed up by agile policy-making helped Railways towards this landmark achievement," the ministry added in its statement.

