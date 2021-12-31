MARKET NEWS

Indian Railways appoints VK Tripathi as new Railway Board Chairman

Tripathi is currently working as the General Manager of North-Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur and has been appointed in place of outgoing Chairman and CEO Sunit Sharma.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2021 / 06:45 PM IST
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of VK Tripathi as the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board. Tripathi is currently working as the General Manager of North-Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur.

Tripathi has been appointed in place of outgoing Chairman and CEO Sunit Sharma. This appointment has been made for six months from January 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022.

Tripathi did B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) from Roorkee and joined railways through the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) batch of 1983. His first posting was as an Assistant Electrical Engineer on Northern Railway.

Tripathi has successfully discharged the duties of important post of Electrical Department on Northern, Central & Western railway as well as held key posts of Divisional Railway Manager, North Central Railway, Allahabad, Chief Electrical Locomotive Engineer, Additional General Manager of Western Railway and Additional Member/Traction in Railway Board.

He has attended higher Management training programmes in Switzerland & USA. Tripathi played a key role in the commissioning of state-of-the-art three-phase locomotives and their indigenisation, which are now the workhorse of Indian Railways.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #CEO Railway Board #Indian Railways
first published: Dec 31, 2021 05:50 pm

