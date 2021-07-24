Indian pharmaceutical industry to touch $130 billion by 2030: Dr Reddy's chairman K Satish Reddy

Representative image

Dr Reddy's Laboratories' chairman K Satish Reddy on July 24 said that the Indian pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow almost by three times to about $130 billion by 2030.

"If you see, currently it's (pharmaceutical industry) about 42 billion US dollars, half between the domestic sales half between the exports. We expect that it will grow almost by three times in the coming decade, reaching almost 120 to 130 billion dollars by 2030. Truly, we believe that we are poised for a tremendous growth in the coming decade," he predicted. Reddy, Chairman of Board of Governors of NIPER-Hyderabad was virtually addressing the 9th Convocation of the institute.

ALSO READ: Sputnik V soft launched in over 50 cities in India: Dr Reddy's

He added that with government's 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' policy, a lot of reforms in the policy to incentivize the industry and thrust being given to innovation, among others, augur well for the industry.

During the COVID-19 pandemic second wave, the Indian pharma industry worked continuously to ensure the availability of life saving medicines. During the period, the companies involved in making critical COVID-19 medicines responded very quickly ramping up production, he added

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Apart from this, Dr Reddy's Laboratories' chairman was of the opinion that the Indian pharma industry needs to develop stronger capabilities in innovation and R&D. Despite have the capabilities, Indian pharma industry do not get much global attention, he added.

He lauded the digital technologies for heralding a big change in the whole spectrum of healthcare -- the way patients are treated, the way medicines are supplied to patients and automation in manufacturing.

With inputs from agencies.