Indian pharma sector set for 'volume to value leadership' journey in 2023

PTI
Dec 21, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

While R&D investment, market competitiveness, regulatory scrutiny, and domestic price regulations are expected to shape the growth of generics and injectable products, concerns such as price control and customs duties on medical equipment will continue to bother the healthcare industry in 2023.

Reinvent and innovate will be the key mantra for the Indian pharma industry in the New Year as the 'pharmacy of the world' looks to move from volume to value leadership, amid emerging challenges of inflation and pricing pressures in the global markets.

The industry believes that in view of India's G20 Presidency, digital health innovation, achieving universal health coverage, improving healthcare infrastructure and delivery will continue to be the key driving factors in 2023.

The domestic pharmaceutical industry needs to keep upgrading its manufacturing capabilities while also harmonising regulatory requirements to match global standards as it marches ahead to touch the USD 130 billion-mark in value terms by 2030, according to industry players.

Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said that in 2022 despite geopolitical issues, India continued to supply medicines globally, living up to its reputation as the 'pharmacy of the world'.

"As the industry expands its footprint across the world, it will need to continuously invest in upgrading manufacturing standards to keep its promise of being a high-quality, reliable supplier of medicines to the world. The key to success, going forward, will depend on regulatory simplification, increased industry-academia collaboration, and strengthening innovation mindset," he told PTI.