Indian pharma market growth cools off to 7.9% in Q1 FY20

The growth of the Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) moderated to 7.9 percent in the first quarter of FY20, with sluggish sales across most therapeutic segments, according to market research firm AIOCD-AWACS.

In the corresponding quarter, the IPM grew at around 10 percent.

The uptick is also attributed to lower volumes due to the adjustment of inventory levels. The inventory days, which peaked to 49 days in November, have now tapered off to 43 days in April 2019, and they are showing signs of further decline.

The volume growth for the June quarter stood at 0.7 percent, while price growth stood at 5.2 percent.

The sales of fixed dose combination drugs (FDCs) continued to slide, dropping 64.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 66 crore in Q1 FY20.

The new growth of new products was at 2.1 percent YoY.

The Indian pharmaceuticals market recorded sales of Rs 1,32,825 crore and a growth of 9.3 percent for the year that ended on June 2019.

Indian companies are growing at 6.9 percent month-on-month (MoM) for June 2019, while MNCs are growing slower at 5.7 percent (MoM) for the month of June 2019.

With the exception of anti-infectives, all therapeutic segments declined. The chronic segment that’s been leading the domestic pharmaceutical growth had dropped to single digit growth in the first quarter of FY20.

Anti-diabetic is at single digit growth YoY at 9.3 percent, while cardiovascular grew at 8.2 percent and Central Nervous System (CNS) 6.2 percent YoY in June.

Anti-infectives grew at 6.1 percent YoY IN June 2019, while the respiratory segment continued its slowdown to 7 percent YoY.

Dermatology has also slowed down to 3.5 percent YoY in June 2019, while Gastro Intestinal (5.3 percent) along with Vitamins and minerals just grew at 6.2 percent YoY.

Among the top 10 Indian drug makers, Intas posted the highest growth YoY at 14.6 percent in Q1 FY20, followed by Lupin at 14.1 percent, Mankind 13.2 percent and Alkem at 11.8 percent.

Market leader Sun Pharma grew at 7.1 percent YoY, with Cipla at 8.7 percent, Cadila Healthcare at 9.5 percent, and Torrent Pharma at 9.3 percent YoY.

In the MNC pack, Abbott grew by 6.2 percent and GSK by 10.1 percent YoY.