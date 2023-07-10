Indian pharma industry likely to clock 7-8% growth, reach $57 billion by FY25

Domestic pharma industry grew by 5% In FY23 to $49 billion

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is poised to hit the $57 billion mark by fiscal year 2024-25, with a likely growth rate that ranges between 7 and 8 percent, stated a report released by CareEdge Ratings on July 10.

In the annual period ending March 2023, the industry had grown by 5 percent on-year to reach a cumulative value of $49.78 billion, as per the report.

"The Indian pharma industry has grown from $35.41 billion in FY18 to $49.78 billion in FY23 and is likely to reach $57 billion by FY25," the research agency said.

The growth in FY25 will be driven by 6-7 percent in terms of exports, and 8-9 percent surge in sales volume in the domestic market, it added.

Also Read | Opinion: Indian drug regulations need complete overhaul

In FY23, the exports had grown by only 3 percent, as sales of pharmaceutical products to emerging markets were "impacted due to Russia-Ukraine war and a shortage of foreign currency in many African countries", CareEdge Ratings pointed out.

The domestic pharmaceutical market, on the other hand, had grown by 7 percent during the same period, it added.

Operating margin to rise

The operating margin of the Indian pharmaceutical industry is expected to reach pre-COVID-19 levels, and rise by 100-150 basis points in FY25, as compared to FY23, the report said.

Currently, elevated input prices, rising freight costs, extended delivery timelines, and competitive pressures in the US generics market have led to moderation in operating margin.

However, there are "positive signs" for the industry in the period to come, CareEdge Ratings said, adding that "raw material prices are stabilizing, freight rates are normalising, and pricing pressure in the US generics market is easing."

"These factors are expected to contribute to an expansion of operating margins by approximately 100 to 150 basis points over FY24-FY25 compared to FY23. Furthermore, the industry's continued focus on launching specialty and niche products in the US market is anticipated to provide further support to the profitability," the report further stated.

CareEdge also noted that the credit profile of Indian pharmaceutical companies, in general, has "remained stable" due to their strong profitability and lower reliance on debt "which is likely to continue".