Indian pharma firm Granules opens packaging facility in US' Virginia

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

The facility was inaugurated by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Indian pharmaceutical company Granules has opened a packaging facility in the Virginia State of the US to expand the packaging capacity of essential drugs in the state, thus strengthening the biopharma supply chain.

The facility was inaugurated by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Granules, which was one of the first Indian pharmaceutical companies that received FDA authorization to export to the United States, has invested more than USD 100 million in the country, said Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, the founder, chairman and managing director of the firm.

"We have nearly 200 employees in Virginia with a large majority of them first-generation Indians," he said, adding the company also has a team of 30 scientists for research and development.