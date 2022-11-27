 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Indian pharma exports rise by 4.22% to $14.57 billion during April-Oct in current fiscal

PTI
Nov 27, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Udaya Bhaskar, Director General of Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) said he was hopeful of ending the current fiscal at around USD 27 billion as against USD 24.62 billion during the last financial year.

Representative Image

Pharmaceutical exports from India registered a growth of 4.22 per cent to reach USD 14.57 billion during the April-October period despite a negative trend last month, according to a senior official of an export promotion body under Government of India.

Udaya Bhaskar, Director General of Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) which is an organisation under the Ministry of Commerce, said he was hopeful of ending the current fiscal at around USD 27 billion as against USD 24.62 billion during the last financial year.

"There was a dip (-0.32 per cent) in July and (-5.45 per cent) and there was 8.47 per cent positive growth in September. I am optimistic that it will be revived in the coming months and may touch USD 27 billion at the end of the fiscal," Bhaskar told PTI.

During the same period last fiscal, the exports fetched USD 13.98 billion.

USA, Canada and Mexico (NAFTA countries), Europe and Africa account for 67.5 per cent (nearly USD 5 billion) of the total exports.

"Our exports in the category of vaccines are in a very bad shape. Despite the above and Russia-Ukraine war factors, we are on a positive side," he further said.