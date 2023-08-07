Indian Overseas Bank wants gold business to account for 26% of loans by FY 23-24: MD & CEO Srivastava

Ajay Kumar Srivastava- MD-Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank wants its gold loan portfolio to account for 26 percent of all loans by the end of this year, MD & CEO of Ajay Kumar Srivastava told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview on August 7.

“We are targeting a gold loan portfolio of 26 percent by the end of this year, which is around Rs 50,000 crore. Currently, the bank has Rs 39,000 crore of gold loans, which is 21 percent from all segments,” said Srivastava.

On August 2, Indian Overseas Bank reported a 27.50 percent increase in net profit to Rs 500 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2023-24, up from Rs 392 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income jumped 22 percent to Rs 5,424 crore for the quarter ended June, up from Rs 4,435 crore in the year-ago period.

The provision coverage ratio improved to 94.03 percent from 91 .86 percent.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What is the target for your gold loan portfolio in FY23-24?

How is your CASA looking?

We have been able to maintain CASA at 43-44 percent, which is Rs 1,16,694 crore, and we have grown in percentage terms also and in absolute terms. That is going to be the focus.

But, I do not think that we'll be touching 46-47 percent, it may not be possible.

Do you have any plans to raise capital in Q2FY24?

We have taken permission to raise Rs 2,000 crore worth of capital in this financial year, depending on the requirement, because our CRAR (Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio) is 16.56 percent. So, no more plans so far.

How is IOB doing on the credit and asset quality front?

We are planning to grow credit by around 12-13 percent. That is the plan, and looking at the past year's growth, I think it will be comfortably achieved.

Regarding asset quality, currently, our GNPA is 7.13 percent and quarter on quarter our plan is that by March 2024, it will be below 5 percent.

For net NPAs, we are going to be below 1 percent. We are at 1.24 percent and very comfortably we can go below 1 percent.