    Indian Overseas Bank raises Rs 665 crore through private placement of bonds

    The board of the bank had approved a plan in June to raise as much as Rs 1,000 crore in FY22 by issuing bonds.

    KT Jagannathan
    April 01, 2022 / 08:01 PM IST
    The bonds issued by Indian Overseas Bank carry a coupon of 8.6 percent.

    Indian Overseas Bank has raised Rs 665 crore through a private placement of bonds. The bonds were allotted on March 31, 2022.

    The funds were raised as part of a plan to issue up to Rs 1,000 crore of Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds for FY22, which the board of the bank approved in June last year, the Chennai-based bank said in a stock exchange filing.

    The bonds carry a coupon of 8.6 percent. They are unsecured, subordinated, non-convertible, redeemable and fully paid up taxable Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds (Series IV) with a face value of Rs 1 crore each.

    The tenor is 10 years, with a call option on the 5th year coupon payment date and on the subsequent coupon payment date. The bonds will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE, IOB said in the filing on March 31.

    IOB reported profit after tax of Rs 454.11 crore and revenue of Rs 4,197.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.
    KT Jagannathan is a senior journalist based in Chennai
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 08:01 pm
