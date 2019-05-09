App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Overseas Bank Q4 loss narrows to Rs 1,985 cr

Total income during the quarter was down at Rs 5,473.92 crore from Rs 5,814.42 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) May 9 reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 1,985.16 crore for the March quarter of the previous fiscal due to reduction in bad loans and provisioning.

The public sector lender reported a loss of Rs 3,606.73 crore during January-March, 2017-18.

During December quarter of the last fiscal, the bank's loss stood at Rs 346.02 crore.

"Net loss is only due to additional provision in the existing NPA to the tune of Rs 1,400 crore and one fraud account provision to the extent of Rs 700 crore," the bank said.

related news

Total income during the quarter was down at Rs 5,473.92 crore from Rs 5,814.42 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

For 2018-19, the net loss was down at Rs 3,737.88 crore from Rs 6,299.49 crore during 2017-18. Income was slightly higher at Rs 21,837.58 crore from Rs 21,661.65 crore a year ago.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank came down to 21.97 per cent (Rs 33,398.12 crore) of the gross advances by end of March 2019 as against 25.58 per cent (Rs 38,180.15 crore) at March-end 2018.

Net NPAs were 10.81 per cent (Rs 14,368.30 crore) as against 15.33 per cent (Rs 20,399.66 crore).

Thus, provisioning and contingencies for the March quarter 2019 were reduced to Rs 4,501.92 crore from Rs 6,774.55 crore a year ago.

The bank's board at its meeting held today has considered and approved a capital plan for 2019-20 for issue of equity shares to a maximum extent of 300 crore shares with appropriate premium to public, it said.

The money is intended to be raised by way of follow on public offer, rights issue with or without participation from government issue of equity shares to Qualified Institutional Buyers, among others, it added.

The bank also plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore by issuance of BASEL III-compliant Tier II bonds in one or more tranches on private placement basis to retail segment by way of public issue either domestically or overseas, it said.

The Chennai-based lender said recovery in NPA accounts for 2018-19 is Rs 14,669 crore as compared to Rs 15,496 crore a year ago. There were fresh slippages of Rs 6,071 crore.

Stock of the bank closed 0.68 per cent up at Rs 13.24 on BSE.
First Published on May 9, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #Business #Indian Overseas Bank #Market news #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Salman Khan advised Kiara Advani to change her name from Aaliya, here' ...

Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: Hrithik Roshan postpones the release date ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to ...

MET Gala 2019: When Deepika Padukone the Barbie had her ‘stumblelina ...

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson to mak ...

Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant on Pakistan flag controversy, let Modiji put m ...

Cannes 2019: Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwary ...

Karan Oberoi gets 14 days judicial custody; good friend Pooja Bedi hop ...

L&T Buys Mindtree Shares Worth Rs 368 Crore

Assam Rifles to Train Together With Coast Guard, Assist in Maritime Op ...

Modi a Failure PM, non-BJP Alliance Will be in Power on May 23: Chandr ...

'Indecisive KCR, Opportunist Chandrababu': Bandu Dattatreya's Thumbs-d ...

Ready to Return if Supreme Court Assures I Will Not be Arrested Till C ...

'Keep Hurling Abuses': Amit Shah Sees an Advantage for BJP in Oppositi ...

Grey Worm and Missandei Dancing to 'My Boo' on 'Game of Thrones' Set i ...

Nirav Modi Failed to Convince Judge That 'Strong Ties' With Britain Po ...

Why Take Canadian Akshay Kumar Aboard INS Sumitra? Congress's Divya Sp ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Bofors deal was not squeaky clean; but Modi's 'brashtachari' comment o ...

Ties face tough terrain: Why India should not bow down to US pressure ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

Closing Bell: Markets end lower for seventh session, Nifty at 11,302; ...

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, developmental work may give BJP edge over ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Judiciary-Centre logjam resurfaces as Supreme Court collegium rejects ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

North Korea firing second unidentified projectile in 5 days may put Wa ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a's optimised imaging algorithms helping Pixel ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.