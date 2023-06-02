English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Indian-origin teen Dev Shah wins Spelling Bee 2023

    Moneycontrol News
    June 02, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
    Dev Shah Twitter

    (Image credit: @ScrippsBee/Twitter)

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Spelling bee
    first published: Jun 2, 2023 09:11 am