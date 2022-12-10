 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-origin Nihar Malaviya named interim CEO of publishing giant Penguin Random House

PTI
Dec 10, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST

Malaviya, who has been President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the publishers American division Penguin Random House US since 2019, will assume the role of Interim CEO of Penguin Random House starting January 1, 2023, the publishers parent company Bertelsmann said in a statement Friday.

Nihar Malaviya, an Indian-origin publishing executive, has been named interim CEO of New York-based international publishing group Penguin Random House after its current chief executive officer Markus Dohle announced he is stepping down from the role.

Malaviya, who will report to Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe, will join the Bertelsmanns Group Management Committee (GMC), as well as continue to be a member of the Penguin Random House Global Executive Committee.
Following Malaviyas appointment, the GMC will comprise 20 top executives of eight different nationalities, the statement said.

As interim CEO of Penguin Random House, Malaviya will lead the creation of new competitive advantages that position the global company for future growth, the statement said.

In his capacity as President and COO, Malaviya, 48, was responsible for all publishing operations in the US from supply chain to technology and data and client services.

Dohle is stepping down as CEO at the end of 2022, and simultaneously resigning his seat on the Bertelsmann Executive Board, at his own request and on the best of mutual terms, Bertelsmann said.