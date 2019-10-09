Indian-origin Ankiti Bose & Arjun Bansal in Fortune 2019 ‘40 Under 40’ list

Arjun Bansal, the Vice President of artificial intelligence (AI) software and AI Lab at Intel, and Ankiti Bose, the CEO and co-founder of Zilingo, are two Indian-origin individuals featuring in Fortune’s 2019 ‘40 Under 40’ list.

The 40 Under 40 is an annual list by the American magazine featuring the 40 most influential and inspiring young people in business under the age of 40.

At 35, Bansal is heading a team of nearly 100 workers across the United States, Israel and Poland. The team works on AI technologies such as reinforcement learning and natural-language processing, all intended to help keep Intel's silicon chips working seamlessly with the latest AI software, Fortune said.

One of Intel's key AI projects involve specialised computer chips developed by Nervana, the startup co-founded by Bansal and acquired by the chip giant in 2016 in a deal reportedly worth over $350 million.

Bose, 27, launched Zilingo in 2015 after visiting Bangkok's Chatuchak market and realising its merchants had no easy way to sell their goods online.

What started as an aggregator of small fashion retailers has since expanded into business-to-business offerings such as supply-chain tools and has tapped into Southeast Asia's booming internet connectivity and smartphone adoption, Fortune said.

The Singapore-based startup's latest round of funding in February was led by Sequoia Capital and Temasek Holdings. It raised $226 million, valuing the firm with 600 employees across eight countries at $970 million, putting it within a rounding error of unicorn status.

The magazine noted that as of 2018, just 10 percent of the world's venture capital-backed startups worth $1 billion had a female founder and Bose is set to join that exclusive club.