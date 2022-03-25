Indian organisations form alliance to combat misinformation

Representative Image

Close to 10 Indian organisations, across industries such as fact checkers, media and public relations, have come together to form an alliance to combat misinformation, which has spiked over the last two years.

Misinformation Combat Alliance includes Factly, Fact Crescendo, Newschecker, People Like Us Create (PLUC), Tattle, The Healthy Indian Project (THIP), Youth Ki Awaaz, Yuvaa and Vishvas News.

The agency said that the idea of the alliance is to reach out to every internet user in the country and make him/her media literate, change behaviour to question before sharing and amplifying misinformation. The agency added, “The Misinformation Combat Alliance will focus on media literacy, technology interventions, advocacy, community and policy.”

Misinformation in India

This comes in the wake of increasing volumes of misinformation in the country as more people use and engage with social media platforms. According to a 2020 report by the National Crime Records Bureau, India has seen a threefold increase in misinformation and fake news related content compared to 2019.

A total of 1,527 incidents of fake news were reported when the pandemic hit the country, compared to 486 cases recorded in 2019. In 2018, the number was way less at 280 cases, the report said. Elections and later the Ukraine crisis has only further increased the instances of misinformation.

Moneycontrol recently reported that the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started on February 24 aroused higher interest than the state elections in the past few days. To debunk misinformation, fact checkers have reorganised their work force and prioritised content to focus on as they faced twin battles.

Bharat Gupta, president of Misinformation Combat Alliance, said, “We’re three months into 2022 and we’ve already witnessed the third wave of the pandemic, elections in five states, and a war in Europe. As each of the events played out (and in some cases, continue to play out), there was an unfortunate yet predictable spike in misinformation. Even if we discount these outlier events, we continue to see misinformation in our daily lives. It’s not just politics and current affairs. We also witness misinformation around health, finance, government schemes, consumer products and even entertainment. This has a profound impact at both an individual and institutional level.”

Rahul Namboori, founding member, said “With the Misinformation Combat Alliance in place we expect to change the dynamics of the way misinformation is perceived. With the widespread use of digital mediums, mis/disinformation is spreading much faster and can have a detrimental effect if not kept in check."