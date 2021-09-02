Indian Oil’s foreign currency bonds gets listed on NSE’s international exchange

Representative Image: PTI

NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC) on September 2 announced that it has listed Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s foreign currency bonds on its Debt Securities Market platform.

The company’s foreign currency bonds of $1.4 billion and Singapore $400 million have been listed on NSE IFSC and India INX exchanges, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Director — Finance, Indian Oil, said. "The advent of IFSC at Gift City has provided an opportunity for Indian companies to access offshore funds within India, and we believe that today’s listing of our bonds is a step in that direction,” he added.

ALSO READ: IOC to invest Rs 1 lakh crore to expand refining capacity: Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya

The NSE IFSC — a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange — debt securities market has medium-term notes worth over $22 billion and issues aggregating to about $14.12 billion since its launch on March 16, 2018. It was launched for the listing and trading of debt securities in multiple foreign currency bonds, green bonds, masala bonds, notes, and so on.

"We congratulate Indian Oil Corporation for becoming a part of IFSC community. We are enhancing the global competitiveness of IFSC by developing a sustainable finance ecosystem and innovative product offerings. We are committed to providing a vibrant financial services ecosystem to attract foreign investment to make Gift IFSC a global financial hub,” IFSC's Executive Director Manoj Kumar said.