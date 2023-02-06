 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Oil to sign MOU with LanzaJet for sustainable aviation fuel

Reuters
Feb 06, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Indian Oil Corp will sign a memorandum of understanding with sustainable fuel tech provider LanzaJet to produce sustainable aviation fuel at its Panipat refinery in northern India, its chairman told Reuters on Monday.

The company has a tie up with LanzaTech for converting waste gas to ethanol, and U.S.-based LanzaJet will be helping in upgrading ethanol to jet fuel.

By 2030, 2% of aviation fuel will be sustainable aviation fuel, Chairman S. M. Vaidya told Reuters on the sidelines of India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

