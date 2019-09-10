Indian Oil to restart naphtha cracker late September, set for expansion

Indian Oil Corp has shut its only naphtha cracker and half of its Panipat refinery since early this month for maintenance, head of refineries S M Vaidya said on Tuesday.

IOC shut a naphtha cracker which can produce around 800,000 tonnes per year (tpy) of ethylene and it has also idled 50% of its 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Panipat, Vaidya said at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) in Singapore.

The units will resume operations on Sept. 25, he said.