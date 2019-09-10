App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian Oil to restart naphtha cracker late September, set for expansion

IOC shut a naphtha cracker which can produce around 800,000 tonnes per year (tpy) of ethylene and it has also idled 50% of its 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Panipat, Vaidya said at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) in Singapore.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Indian Oil Corp has shut its only naphtha cracker and half of its Panipat refinery since early this month for maintenance, head of refineries S M Vaidya said on Tuesday.

The units will resume operations on Sept. 25, he said.

The units will resume operations on Sept. 25, he said.

Capacity of the cracker is set to be raised to 1.1 million tpy in 2021/2022, he said.

First Published on Sep 10, 2019 07:21 pm

tags #Business #Indian Oil Corp

