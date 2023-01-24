 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Indian Oil to pump in Rs 2,200 crore investment for various projects in Tamil Nadu

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST

The projects include 'grass-roots terminal' at Asanur and Vallur, 'captive petroleum' project, oil and lubricant-LPG jetty at Kamarajar port among others, Indian OilCorporation Ltd executive director and Tamil Nadu State Head, V C Asokan said.

The company would also take up the work for setting up the integrated Lube complex at Ammulaivoyyal village on the outskirts of Chennai (Representative image)

Indian Oil Corporation has lined up investments of over Rs 2,200 crore in Tamil Nadu in the next two years towards taking up major grassroots and expansion projects in the state, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The projects include 'grass-roots terminal' at Asanur and Vallur, 'captive petroleum' project, oil and lubricant-LPG jetty at Kamarajar port among others, Indian OilCorporation Ltd executive director and Tamil Nadu State Head, V C Asokan told reporters in Coimbatore.

The company would also take up the work for setting up the integrated Lube complex at Ammulaivoyyal village on the outskirts of Chennai, apart from the ongoing projects in the Ennore-Tiruvallur sector, Bengaluru-Puducherry-Nagapattinam-Madurai-Turicorin gas pipeline and augmentation of Chennai-Tiruchirappali-Madurai pipeline projects, he said.

Asokan was in Coimbatore to review and deliberate on the LPG Bottling plant near Kinathukadavu on the outskirts about its LPG storage and distribution infrastructure.