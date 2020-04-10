App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Oil steps up initiatives to augment LPG supply

The oil major has tied up with additional imports for April and May to the tune of over 50 per cent normal imports to ensure uninterrupted supply of bulk LPG.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd on Friday said it was fully geared up to meet the additional demand for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The oil major has tied up with additional imports for April and May to the tune of over 50 per cent normal imports to ensure uninterrupted supply of bulk LPG.

IndianOil is taking steps to increase LPG production in its major refineries by optimising operations, improving LPG yield in LPG producing units, IndianOil said in a statement.

Close

The company's bottling units were working on extending hours to meet the growing demand, IndianOil said adding the transport infrastructure was also optimised for quick turnaround of cylinders.

related news

Giving some numbers, the company said it had delivered more than 3.38 crore LPG cylinders in the last 15 days since the lockdown, which is 26 lakh cylinders every single working day.

The oil major appealed to people not to resort to panic- booking of LPG cylinders and suggested they can also book through online portal to avoid cash handling and man-to-man contact, it said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 06:03 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Indian Oil Corporation

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.