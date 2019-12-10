Indian Oil seeks LNG cargo for December delivery: Sources

The cargo was offered for delivery on December 22 in a tender that closes on December 10 and is valid for the same day, they said.
Indian Oil Corp is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in the second half of December, two industry sources said.The cargo was offered for delivery on December 22 in a tender that closes on December 10 and is valid for the same day, they said.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 02:39 pm