Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 09:50 AM IST

Indian Oil seeks commissioning cargo for new Ennore LNG terminal: Sources

The state-owned company is seeking a partial cargo for delivery on Feb. 25, with offers due by February 11, one of the sources said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is seeking a commissioning cargo for its new Ennore liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in south India, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

The state-owned company is seeking a partial cargo for delivery on February 25, with offers due by February 11, one of the sources said.

IOC chairman Sanjiv Singh had said earlier this month that the 5-million-tonnes-per-year Ennore terminal will likely be commissioned by January, but the tender suggests there will likely be a delay, the sources said.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 09:40 am

