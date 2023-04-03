 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Indian Oil reports crude throughput of 72.4 MMT in FY23

Shubhangi Mathur
Apr 03, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST

Capital expenditure of India’s biggest oil marketing company stood at Rs 35,205 crore, which is 123 percent of the allotted target, in FY23.

A logo of Indian Oil is seen outside a fuel station in New Delhi.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) reported its highest-ever crude throughput of over 72.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the financial year 2022-23, compared to 67.67 MMT in the last year.

State-run Indian Oil said its liquid pipelines throughput jumped significantly to the highest-ever 94.7 MMT in FY23 from about 83.25 MMT in 2021-22. The company also registered the highest-ever pipeline expansion of about 2,450 km during the year.

Capital expenditure of India’s biggest oil marketing company stood at Rs 35,205 crore, which is 123 percent of the allotted target in FY23. The company invested Rs 34,388 crore in its own projects and Rs 817 crore in joint ventures and subsidiaries.

“The company is currently overseeing 120 ongoing projects of various scales, with a total capital cost of around Rs 2.4 lakh crore. These investments reflect IndianOil's commitment to achieving sustainable growth and strengthening its position in the Indian market,” said Indian Oil.