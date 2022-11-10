Indian Oil offers first diesel export since mid-Sept: sources

Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corp has offered one diesel cargo to be loaded in early December, its first export in almost three months, three sources who reviewed the tender document said on Thursday.

"The availability could be because of supply resumption after the end of a turnaround at one of the company's Paradip refinery in mid- to second half September," one of the sources said.

The tender to sell up to 16,460 tonnes of diesel loading from Paradip will close on Nov. 11, with bids to remain valid until the close of the same day.

The company had earlier sought diesel for June arrival in the spot market, another source said.

Indian Oil could not be immediately reached for a comment.